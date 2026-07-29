Buccaneers' Vea "Holding In" At Camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp commenced today, but a key player, nose tackle Vita Vea, is notably on the sidelines. Vea, who is entering the final year of his four-year, $71 million contract, is "holding in" as he awaits either a new contract or for the team to honor his trade request. The 31-year-old is set to earn $17 million this season, but none of it is guaranteed.

Vea's trade request stems from stalled contract negotiations, as confirmed by his agent, Collin Roberts. According to Yahoo Sports, Vea has expressed interest in being traded to a California team or the Las Vegas Raiders. The defensive tackle, who was the 12th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has been a crucial part of the Buccaneers' defense, helping them win Super Bowl LV and earning Pro Bowl selections in 2021 and 2024.

Vea participated in all 17 games last season, recording 34 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 13 quarterback hits. Despite his impressive performance, Vea did not partake in the team's spring football program and only attended mandatory minicamp without participating in drills, as reported by ESPN. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles described Vea's hold-in as "part of the business."

The Buccaneers face a significant decision regarding Vea's future. They can either fulfill his trade request, continue negotiating an extension, or require him to play out the season.