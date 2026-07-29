Police responded to the home in question following a request for a welfare check. During their search, officers discovered a closet with a deadbolt lock, fast food wrappers on the floor, and zip ties. Police eventually found Brown on the road and apprehended him on past warrants for charges involving the same woman. Before he was arrested, Brown managed to hop on his Instagram Story and posted a list of men his children's mother allegedly slept with.



Brown was booked into the Harris County Jail on charges of assault family violence and assault bodily injury. The charges stem from a separate incident that happened on June 23 in the parking lot of a recording studio. An Uber driver was called to pick up the mother of Brown's children after she picked up their one-year-old child. The driver said he saw the woman running toward his vehicle with her son's car seat when Brown allegedly attacked her. The driver attempted to intervene, but Brown allegedly punched him multiple times in the face and body.



Brown is currently being held without bond. He's scheduled to appear at a hearing next Monday.