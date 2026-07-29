Cartel Bo Arrested After Being Accused Of Holding His Kids' Mom Captive

By Tony M. Centeno

July 29, 2026

Cartel Bo
Photo: Getty Images

Rapper Cartel Bo has been accused of holding the mother of his children captive in a closet.

According to a report KPRC Click2Houston aired on Tuesday, July 28, the Houston native was arrested on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping after a woman claimed he kept her in a locked closet inside his home against her will for four days. She claimed Bo, born Warren Brown, sexually assaulted her in the closet, checked on her each hour, and refused to let her go. The woman told investigators that she was able to escape on Saturday while he wasn't home and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police responded to the home in question following a request for a welfare check. During their search, officers discovered a closet with a deadbolt lock, fast food wrappers on the floor, and zip ties. Police eventually found Brown on the road and apprehended him on past warrants for charges involving the same woman. Before he was arrested, Brown managed to hop on his Instagram Story and posted a list of men his children's mother allegedly slept with.

Brown was booked into the Harris County Jail on charges of assault family violence and assault bodily injury. The charges stem from a separate incident that happened on June 23 in the parking lot of a recording studio. An Uber driver was called to pick up the mother of Brown's children after she picked up their one-year-old child. The driver said he saw the woman running toward his vehicle with her son's car seat when Brown allegedly attacked her. The driver attempted to intervene, but Brown allegedly punched him multiple times in the face and body.

Brown is currently being held without bond. He's scheduled to appear at a hearing next Monday.

Cartel Bo
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