Cause Of Death Revealed For Kris Jenner's Mom, Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon

Kris Jenner’s mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, died earlier this month. She was 91.

New details have emerged with MJ’s death certificate, which shows that her cause of death was acute cardiopulmonary arrest. US Weekly reported the news first on Tuesday (July 28). The outlet also notes that acute respiratory failure and metastatic lung cancer were also included as conditions that led to Shannon’s death. Shannon died on July 16 at a hospital in Los Angeles, California.

The Kardashian-Jenner family — including Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian — remembered “sweet Grandma MJ” in heartfelt tributes. Jenner, 70, mourned the loss of her mother in a post on Instagram on July 16. She wrote:

“Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. 😞💔 There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted. She taught us that family is everything. She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments. She showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith. Mom, thank you for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely. I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter… Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us. Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched. When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us. There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you. And if I have done anything right in this world, it’s because I spent my life trying to live in a way that would make you proud. Every memory, every moment, every blessing, it was all because of you, and I will forever thank God every single day for making you my mommy. My heart is broken into a million pieces… thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life… I love you forever Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything. ❤️”