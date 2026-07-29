Dad Was Filming Instagram Story, Shopping Online Seconds Before Fatal Crash

An Idaho father faces serious charges after authorities say he was distracted by his phone in the moments before a deadly crash that killed his seven-year-old son and injured two other children. Austin Summers, 31, of Meridian, was arraigned Monday in Canyon County Court on one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and two counts of felony injury to a child.

The charges stem from a crash on Interstate 84 near Nampa on November 25, 2025. Police say Summers was driving a 2007 GMC Sierra at about 73 to 75 miles per hour—above the posted speed limit of 65—when he rear-ended a box truck traveling slowly with its hazard lights on due to a mechanical issue. The crash killed his eldest son, Graham, who was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries. His two other sons, ages three and five, were injured but survived.

Investigators discovered that Summers was using his phone heavily just before the crash. According to the probable cause affidavit, he was drafting an Instagram story complaining about traffic, sending messages, browsing Amazon, and even taking photos and video of another crash minutes earlier. Crash reconstruction specialists determined that his phone use, speeding, and failure to ensure all children were properly restrained were the main causes of the fatal collision.

Police say Graham was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. A coroner’s report confirmed he died from multiple blunt force injuries. The children's mother, Ashley Summers, provided investigators with text messages and photos discussing seatbelt safety and showing past instances where the children were not properly secured.

Toxicology reports showed Summers tested positive for cocaine and opiates following the crash. He later admitted to using cocaine the Saturday before the accident. In a court filing, Summers stated, "While I am devastated by the loss of my son, I take responsibility... I should have immediately pulled over and made sure he was properly buckled. That will haunt me forever."

After a warrant was issued, Summers turned himself in to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, according to Idaho News. He is being held on a $500,000 bond and has a hearing scheduled for August 6 to request a reduction in bail.

The Idaho State Police continue to seek witnesses and video of the crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact ISP dispatch at 208-846-7500.