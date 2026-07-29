Diddy's Release Date Reportedly Changes Following Prison Fight

Combs' release date was moved up nearly a week after he was involved in a fight at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. The Bad Boy Records founder allegedly started the squabble after a fellow inmate dissed him. Combs continued to defend himself as they began pushing and punching one another before guards had to split them up. After the fight ended, prison staff placed Combs into solitary confinement. It's not clear how long he will be there.



Combs is still serving the remainder of his 50-month sentence after he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The disgraced artist's time behind bars was initially reduced after he was accepted into a drug-abuse rehabilitation program last November. Since his incarceration, his release date has been changed several times over the past few months.



Although he received a positive update, his final release date could still be impacted by his previous incident.