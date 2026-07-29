Diddy's Release Date Reportedly Changes Following Prison Fight
By Tony M. Centeno
July 29, 2026
Sean "Diddy" Combs' release date from prison has reportedly been moved up despite his recent scuffle with an inmate.
According to an update on the Bureau of Prisons website, the music mogul's release date was changed from February 23, 2028, to January 24, 2028. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison and was originally supposed to be freed on May 8, 2028. However, an alleged violation of prison rules pushed him back to June 4. At one point, Combs was expected to be freed on April 15, 2028. As of this report, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has not commented on the update.
Interesting. Amid reports of Sean "Diddy" Combs getting into a fight and being placed in solitary confinement, his release date seems to have moved up per the BOP website. It went from April 15, 2028 to February 23, 2028...now it's January 24, 2028. I wonder what actually… pic.twitter.com/EXaoo5YGId— Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) July 29, 2026
Combs' release date was moved up nearly a week after he was involved in a fight at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. The Bad Boy Records founder allegedly started the squabble after a fellow inmate dissed him. Combs continued to defend himself as they began pushing and punching one another before guards had to split them up. After the fight ended, prison staff placed Combs into solitary confinement. It's not clear how long he will be there.
Combs is still serving the remainder of his 50-month sentence after he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The disgraced artist's time behind bars was initially reduced after he was accepted into a drug-abuse rehabilitation program last November. Since his incarceration, his release date has been changed several times over the past few months.
Although he received a positive update, his final release date could still be impacted by his previous incident.