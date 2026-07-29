Dodgers Star Says Knee Is Feeling Better

Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way superstar, has reported improvements in his left knee but continues to manage a lingering right biceps injury. Ohtani, 32, has not pitched since July 3 due to the arm issue and remains uncertain about his return to the mound. Despite these challenges, Ohtani remains a key player in the Dodgers' lineup, contributing significantly with his batting.

The Dodgers, who currently hold the best record in Major League Baseball, are seeing a wave of returning players. Edwin Diaz, their star closer, is set to be activated from the injured list today after recovering from surgery on his right elbow. Meanwhile, southpaw starter Blake Snell is also poised to return, having completed a final rehab start at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Manager Dave Roberts emphasized the importance of Ohtani's health, stating that the team will not rush his return to pitching until he is fully confident in his knee's recovery. Ohtani has been receiving treatment, including a lubricant injection, to aid his recovery. Roberts noted that Ohtani's knee does not affect his batting, allowing him to remain in the starting lineup.

The Dodgers are also monitoring the progress of other injured players, including Tyler Glasnow, who is recovering from back spasms. Glasnow is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon. As the trade deadline approaches, the Dodgers are evaluating their roster needs, though they have downplayed interest in acquiring additional pitchers like Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers.