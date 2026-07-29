Dua Lipa Announces Star-Studded London Literature Festival: See The Lineup

Dua Lipa has unveiled the lineup for the 2026 London Literature Festival, which she is curating at the Southbank Centre. The festival, running from Wednesday, October 21, to Sunday, November 1, will feature conversations with notable figures such as punk-rock icon Patti Smith, poet and musician Mustafa, and author Zadie Smith. Lipa's involvement is part of the Southbank Centre's 75th anniversary celebrations.

The festival kicks off with Lipa in conversation with Zadie Smith on Friday, October 23, discussing her debut novel, White Teeth. The next day, Lipa will speak with Mustafa about his poetry publication, NOUR. On Sunday, October 25, Patti Smith will join Lipa to discuss her memoir, Bread of Angels, exploring themes of artistic freedom and healing through art.

The festival also includes a diverse array of events such as a Translated Fiction Showcase, a poetry and music night with Kae Tempest, and discussions with authors like Hernan Diaz and Malorie Blackman. According to WTYE FM, Lipa expressed her excitement about curating the festival, stating, "We’ll be joined by icons as well as emerging voices from across the arts the world needs to know."

The festival reflects Lipa's passion for literature, as seen through her Service95 Book Club, launched in 2023. The club features monthly book selections and author interviews, and it plays a significant role in the festival's programming.

Tickets for the festival will be available to Southbank Centre members on Monday, August 3, Service95 members on Tuesday, August 4, and the general public on Wednesday, August 5. More information can be found on the Southbank Centre's website.