Eagles Place Greenard On PUP List To Start Camp

The Philadelphia Eagles have placed linebacker Jonathan Greenard on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as training camp begins. The 29-year-old sustained a pectoral injury while lifting weights, but his absence is not expected to be long-term. Greenard can be activated off the list at any time during camp.

Greenard, who joined the Eagles this offseason after a trade from Minnesota, is anticipated to play a key role in the team's defense. Despite a challenging 2025 season with just three sacks in 12 games due to a shoulder injury, Greenard has shown strong performance in previous years, recording 12.5 sacks in 2023 and 12 in 2024. His pressure rates have remained impressive, with a 15.4% pressure rate in 2025, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Eagles acquired Greenard to bolster their pass rush, and he is expected to be a top-of-the-rotation edge rusher. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is tasked with maximizing the potential of Greenard alongside fellow defenders Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith. Greenard expressed excitement about working with Fangio, stating, "Vic, we all know, is a mastermind with calling plays and scheming things up."