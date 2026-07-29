Falcons Running Back Holding In For New Deal

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is staging a hold-in at the start of the team's training camp on Wednesday (July 29). Although Robinson was present for the first practice, he did not participate as his agents lobby for a contract extension. The 24-year-old, who has become a key player for the Falcons, is currently under contract through 2027 after the team exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

Robinson, a former first-round pick, is coming off his second Pro Bowl season, during which he led the NFL in yards from scrimmage. Last season, he amassed 2,298 yards, including 1,478 rushing yards and 820 receiving yards, setting a franchise record for the most scrimmage yards by an Atlanta player. His performance has made securing a contract extension a top priority for the Falcons, as highlighted by Yahoo Sports.

The running back market, however, is currently less lucrative compared to the wide receiver market. This could work in the Falcons' favor, as Robinson's new deal is expected to surpass the current highest-paid running back, Saquon Barkley, who earns $20.6 million annually. According to Blogging Dirty, Robinson's extension is anticipated to be one of the best values in the NFL.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski, who has experience managing elite running backs, will be crucial in determining Robinson's role this season. With Brian Robinson Jr. now sharing the backfield, the coaching staff will need to decide how to divide the workload.