Fauci Invokes Fifth Amendment At Senate Hearing

By iHeartRadio

July 29, 2026

Former NIH Director Anthony Fauci Testifies Senate Committee On Homeland Affairs
Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment during a Senate hearing on Wednesday (July 29), declining to answer questions from a GOP-led panel about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hearing, spearheaded by Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, focused on whether Fauci was truthful in past testimonies regarding the pandemic's origins.

Fauci, the former infectious-disease official, chose to plead the Fifth to avoid potential perjury charges. According to The Washington Post, Fauci called Paul "unhinged" and accused him of trying to use the hearing to provoke statements that could lead to prosecution.

The tension escalated when Paul removed Fauci's lawyer from the hearing for interrupting proceedings. This confrontation comes shortly after Paul released what he claims is Fauci's "diary" from the pandemic, alleging it shows Fauci downplayed the theory that COVID-19 originated from a Wuhan lab in China. Fauci denies these allegations, stating he followed scientific evidence suggesting a natural origin for the virus.

Former President Joe Biden preemptively pardoned Fauci, citing concerns over politically motivated prosecutions by the incoming administration. Fauci's attorney, David Schertler, described Paul's accusations as "false and disgraceful" and indicated they would explore all legal options.

The hearing has intensified the ongoing debate over the pandemic's origins and Fauci's role in the U.S. response. While some Republicans accuse him of misleading the public, many scientists and experts defend Fauci, emphasizing his contributions to public health. The hearing highlighted the divide between those who support Fauci's scientific approach and those who criticize his pandemic policies.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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