Fed Holds Interest Rates Steady Amid Inflation From Iran Conflict

The Federal Reserve kept its main interest rate unchanged Wednesday (July 29), as inflation driven by the war with Iran and rising oil prices challenges the US economy. The central bank’s decision leaves its benchmark lending rate at 3.5% to 3.75% for the fifth straight meeting, a move widely expected by investors and analysts despite uncertainty about the future direction of monetary policy.

Policymakers faced a difficult choice as the latest round of fighting in the Middle East pushed global energy prices higher, fueling inflation in the United States. The Federal Reserve’s meeting was one of the most unpredictable in years, with investors split on whether a rate hike might be announced. Ultimately, the committee chose to hold rates steady, citing elevated uncertainty and the need for more data.

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said in his recent congressional testimony that, while inflation eased in June, “it’s one data point” and not enough to declare victory over rising prices. Warsh emphasized the need for better data to guide future decisions, as the central bank’s task forces continue to monitor inflation, especially in light of rapid advances in artificial intelligence and its impact on the economy.

The conflict with Iran has created an energy shock, leading Brent and US crude oil futures to surge by about 7%. Federal Reserve officials noted that “uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated,” with the implications of developments in the Middle East for the US economy still unclear. Rising oil prices have already driven gas prices in the US to their highest levels since 2024, and policymakers expect inflation to remain above the Fed’s 2% target for now.

Despite calls from President Donald Trump to lower borrowing costs, the central bank has moved cautiously. Trump has shifted his criticism from the Fed chair to other board members, while repeating that high oil prices are a “very small price to pay” to achieve US objectives in Iran. The administration has also imposed new tariffs on dozens of trading partners, which Fed officials and analysts say could further complicate the inflation picture. Most Fed board members still expect at least one rate cut this year, but markets now see that as unlikely until 2027.

The stock market responded sharply to the Fed’s decision and the ongoing uncertainty. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 700 points, or 1.4%, erasing gains from earlier in the week. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also dropped, with tech and AI-related stocks under particular pressure as investors reassess expectations for the sector following recent rallies.

Looking ahead, all eyes remain on the Federal Reserve’s next moves. Chairman Warsh and other officials continue to weigh the risks of persistent inflation against the possibility of a weakening job market. With financial markets pricing in a chance of rate hikes later this year, the central bank’s language and future statements will be closely watched for clues about the path of US interest rates.