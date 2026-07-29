Giants' Bader Hurt In Scooter Crash

San Francisco Giants center fielder Harrison Bader has suffered a setback in his recovery from a foot injury due to a scooter accident over the weekend. Bader, who has been sidelined since late May with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, further injured the same foot in the crash, as reported by the Giants on Tuesday (July 28). The accident occurred on Saturday night or early Sunday morning, complicating his scheduled evaluation with a foot and ankle specialist in Indianapolis.

Bader, 32, returned to San Francisco on Monday (July 27) for further examination and was expected to undergo an MRI on Tuesday to assess the severity of his injuries from the accident. The Giants have not provided specific details about the incident, and manager Tony Vitello stated that his primary concern was Bader's well-being.

This is not Bader's first scooter-related incident. In 2014, while playing for the University of Florida, he was suspended for 19 games following a scooter accident where he collided with a parked truck. The Gainesville Police Department's report at the time noted a strong odor of alcohol.

Bader, who joined the Giants on a two-year, $20.5 million contract in the offseason, has had a challenging season. He has played only 30 games, batting .170 with five home runs and 14 RBIs. His absence adds to the Giants' woes, as they currently hold a 45-61 record and face a disappointing season.

The Giants, who had hoped Bader would provide stability in the outfield, now face uncertainty regarding his return. The team is expected to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline, as they look to navigate a season filled with setbacks and controversies.