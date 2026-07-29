Glen Hansard, Oscar-Winning 'Once' Songwriter, Dies At 56 In Moto Crash

Glen Hansard, the Irish Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, has died at age 56.

The musician, who starred in the 2007 musical film Once and wrote the Academy Award-winning song "Falling Slowly" from the movie, was killed in a single vehicle motorcycle crash in Dublin on Wednesday (July 29), per PEOPLE. Police are continuing to investigate the accident and are seeking witnesses.

"With broken hearts we announce the passing of Glen Hansard who passed away in the early hours of this morning, following a road traffic accident in Dublin," ATC Management, the late musician's reps, told the outlet. "Glen's family is deeply shocked and heartbroken by this tragic loss and respectfully requests privacy at this extremely difficult time. The family is grateful for the support they have received and wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene."

The late musician starred in the acclaimed 2007 film, which followed a Dublin street musician and a Czech immigrant who fall in love through their shared passion for songwriting. After premiering at Sundance, "Falling Slowly" would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 2008 Oscars.