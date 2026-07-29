Heavy Rain Leading To Flood Threat For Millions

The Northeast is facing a significant flood threat as heavy rain moves into the region, impacting millions. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Weather Prediction Center has issued a level three out of four risk of flash flooding for parts of Massachusetts, Vermont, and Connecticut. Additionally, a broader level two threat covers areas of New York, New Hampshire, Maine, and Rhode Island.

The severe weather follows Tuesday's storms that prompted a Tornado Watch across the Mid-Atlantic region. According to the FOX Weather, the multiday severe weather event has brought the risk of tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail alongside an escalating flash flood risk. Over 116 million people are currently in the threat zone, with the potential for flash flooding particularly concerning in urban areas.

The CNN Weather report highlights that more than 36 million people are under flood watches from Philadelphia to the New York metropolitan area and southern and western New England. Rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches are expected, with isolated areas seeing even higher amounts. This could surpass New York City's average July rainfall of 4.60 inches.

The New York Post adds that the saturated soil from previous storms has created prime conditions for flash flooding, especially in the New York City metro area. With more rounds of heavy rain expected, the risk of flooding remains high through the week.

Residents are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions as the severe weather continues. The storms are expected to bring strong gusty winds to New England, further complicating the situation. The weather system is anticipated to weaken and move out of the Northeast by Friday, but scattered showers and storms could persist.