John Mellencamp Takes Fans On First-Ever Greatest Hits Tour Of Iconic Hits

"Oh yeah..." John Mellencamp is bringing his biggest hits — and some long-unheard favorites — back to the stage on his first-ever greatest hits tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is currently traveling across the U.S. on his "Dancing Words Tour — The Greatest Hits," a 19-city run that marks the first time in his five-decade career that the "Jack & Diane" hitmaker has dedicated an entire concert to his most beloved songs.

The "Pink Houses" musician's latest trek includes stops at iconic venues across the country, including the Hollywood Bowl, Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Xfinity Center and Ruoff Music Center near his home state of Indiana.

A cinematic trailer for the tour also features actor Sean Penn.

The new tour follows the singer's acclaimed "Live and In Person" runs in 2023 and 2024. Earlier this year, the music icon received the iHeartRadio Icon Award at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The remaining tour dates for the "Dancing Worlds Tour" are below.