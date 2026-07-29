Kavinsky, French DJ Behind ‘Drive’ Hit 'Nightcall,' Dies At 50

By Will Mendelson

July 29, 2026

Belfort Eurockeennes Music Festival - Day 2
Photo: David Wolff - Patrick / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

French DJ Kavinsky was found dead in his Paris home on Tuesday (July 28), per French newspaper Le Figaro.

The musician, born Vincent Belorgey, died at the age of 50 from what is believed to have been a stroke, per the outlet. Officials noted that "no suspicious elements" were found at the scene. An investigation is ongoing at this time to determine the official cause of death.

Kavinsky had reportedly been complaining of headaches for the few days leading up to his death, police told the outlet. A concerned neighbor was the one who alerted authorities to his home.

The DJ is best known for his single "Nightcall," which scored the 2011 Ryan Gosling-led film, Drive.

The Weeknd, who appeared on an edit of Kavinsky's 2013 song "Odd Look," mourned him on X.

"So heartbreaking to hear the news," the "Starboy" singer wrote. "An inspiration to so many, including myself. I will continue to honor your name and your music. Rest easy."

Kavinsky
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