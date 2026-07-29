Lions Safeties' Status For Week One In Doubt

By iHeartRadio

July 29, 2026

Dallas Cowboys v Detroit Lions
Photo: Gregory Shamus / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Detroit Lions face uncertainty regarding the availability of their safeties, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, for Week One of the upcoming NFL season. Both players are currently rehabbing injuries sustained last season, with Branch recovering from a torn Achilles and Joseph dealing with a knee injury.

During a recent press conference, Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided updates on the players' progress. He mentioned that Branch has not experienced any setbacks in his recovery and could potentially return to practice by the end of training camp. Campbell expressed hope that Branch might avoid starting the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, which would make him eligible to play in the first four games.

However, the outlook for Joseph is less optimistic. Campbell indicated that Joseph's return by Week One would be a "bonus" and not something the team is counting on. Joseph himself shared on social media that he is making progress, stating, "My faith is unbreakable... I'm not in hella pain no more." Despite this, Joseph's participation in training camp remains uncertain.

Both players have been placed on the PUP list, which means they can be activated at any time but must miss at least the first four games if they remain on the list through roster cutdowns. Campbell emphasized the importance of managing Joseph's recovery carefully to avoid further complications.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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