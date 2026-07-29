Ludacris & Other Rappers Help Make Teenage Artist’s Dying Wish Come True

Harris' family said the teen had been battling cancer since last summer, but he never let his illness get in the way of accomplishing his dreams of making music. As his condition declined, Harris wished to meet with fellow artists who inspired him, and the community showed up for him. In addition to Ludacris, Harris got to hang out with Young Dro and even received a visit from Sean Paul, who showed up at his home.



"I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the well wishes and prayers for my son," Harris' mother said. "I appreciate all of it and feel really grateful to have a city that cares, and they don't even know my child."



Leeland Harris had plenty of support from his family, the community, and the biggest names in Atlanta's music industry. Make-A-Wish Georgia even surprised the brave teen with a music studio at his home. Unfortunately, he recently lost his battle with cancer. Rest in peace, Leeland Harris.