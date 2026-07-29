Miley Cyrus Reveals She’s Working On A New Album

Miley Cyrus has revealed that she is working on her 10th studio album, which she describes as a "love story." The announcement follows her recent signing with Atlantic Records, after spending 13 years with Sony Music's Columbia Records. The album, expected to release before the 2027 Grammys, will feature 10 tracks and explore themes of love for both her fiancé, Maxx Morando, and herself.

In an interview with Wonderland magazine, which Cyrus guest-edited, she explained,

"This album is a love story, but love stories are never one-dimensional. They’re always layered."

She noted that the album reflects her personal growth and the peaceful love she has experienced over the past few years. Cyrus added that the project feels especially meaningful because the feeling of love has persisted through multiple eras of her life.

According to Billboard, Cyrus said,

"Usually I’m very certain of the destination, and sometimes that can almost obliterate the journey because I’m so focused on getting somewhere. This one was different. It was organic and really unforced."

Cyrus's transition to Atlantic Records is a significant move, with The Hollywood Reporter noting that it is the label's biggest signing since Elliot Grainge became CEO. The artist's engagement to Morando, drummer for the band Liily, in late 2025, also influences the romantic theme of her upcoming album.