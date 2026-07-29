Oscar-Winning Musician Glen Hansard Dies At 56 In Dublin Crash

Oscar and Grammy-winning musician Glen Hansard has died at age 56 following a single-vehicle accident in his hometown of Dublin, Ireland. According to multiple reports, the crash occurred early Wednesday (July 29) morning.

Hansard achieved international recognition for his role in the 2007 independent film 'Once,' where he starred alongside Czech musician Markéta Irglová, his bandmate in The Swell Season. The pair's duet 'Falling Slowly,' written during the film's production, earned them the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 80th Academy Awards in 2008. The song and film resonated deeply with audiences, capturing a raw, authentic portrayal of two musicians connecting through their art. The film's success later spawned a Broadway musical adaptation that won eight Tony Awards in 2012.

Born in 1970 in Dublin, Hansard began his music career busking on the streets of Ireland's capital at age 13. By 20, he had formed the indie-rock band The Frames, which built a devoted following throughout Ireland during the 1990s and early 2000s. The Frames toured internationally and released multiple albums over more than two decades, establishing Hansard as a formidable live performer known for his intense, emotionally raw concerts.

Beyond his work with The Frames and The Swell Season, Hansard released his solo debut album 'Rhythm and Repose' in 2012, followed by several critically acclaimed solo records. His 2015 album 'Didn't He Ramble' received a Grammy nomination, showcasing his evolution as a songwriter. More recently, Hansard collaborated extensively with Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, serving as part of Vedder's backing band The Earthlings and contributing to the 2021 'Flag Day' soundtrack.

'His voice is elastic and strong, a many-timbre instrument, and he uses them all, from a clear tenor to an anguished, grungy roar,' The New York Times wrote of Hansard's live performances. 'He commits himself to every song with a scary intensity.'

Throughout his career, Hansard remained connected to his Dublin roots, occasionally returning to busk on the same streets where he started. He contributed songs to major film soundtracks including 'The Hunger Games' and worked with legendary musicians including the late Levon Helm of The Band before Helm's death in 2012.

Details surrounding the circumstances of Wednesday's fatal accident have not been released. No additional information about services or memorials was immediately available.