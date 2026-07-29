Over 12,000 Pounds Of Bacon Recalled After USDA Issues Highest-Risk Alert

More than 12,000 pounds of smoked bacon imported from Canada are being recalled in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington after federal officials said the products entered the United States without undergoing a required safety inspection. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) classified the move as a Class I recall, the agency’s highest risk level, meaning there is a “reasonable probability” that eating the bacon could cause serious health consequences or death, though no illnesses have been reported so far.

The bacon, produced by Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. of Lisle, Illinois, was distributed to grocery distributors and retailers, especially Grocery Outlet stores, in the three states. According to the recall notice, all affected products were imported from Canada between June 9 and June 15, 2026, but did not go through the required reinspection process by U.S. authorities.

The recalled bacon was sold under the Royale and Top Valu brand names and can be identified by the Canadian establishment number “EST. 1” on the package and health certificate “2026-S732971612” on master case boxes. FSIS has posted label images online to help consumers identify the recalled items.

FSIS urges consumers not to eat the recalled bacon. Instead, people should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Anyone concerned about illness after eating the bacon should contact a healthcare provider.