Ozzy Osbourne To Be Honored With New Halloween Haunted House

Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy is coming to life in a whole new way this Halloween.

Universal Studios has announced "Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness," a brand-new haunted house inspired by the late rock icon that will debut at Halloween Horror Nights at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

The attraction opens Aug. 28 in Orlando and Sept. 3 in Hollywood, which features eerie scenes inspired by Osbourne’s legendary solo career.

“Ozzy never stopped pushing boundaries, and he loved anything that gave fans a new way to experience his music and the worlds he created,” Sharon and Jack Osbourne said in a joint statement, per Consequence. “Halloween Horror Nights has done an incredible job bringing that spirit to life. It’s a wonderful tribute to Ozzy."

John Murdy, executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights, said the attraction celebrates the heavy metal pioneer's enduring influence.

“Ozzy Osbourne didn’t just help define heavy metal — he created a cultural phenomenon that has influenced generations of music, art and horror,” Murdy said, per the outlet. "This new haunted house is an opportunity to honor his extraordinary solo career. Inspired by all 13 of his albums, guests will journey through the dark, surreal worlds that fueled his music and cemented his legacy as the one and only Prince of Darkness.”