Packers' GM: Kraft Could Be Ready For Week One

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is making significant strides in his recovery from a torn ACL, with the possibility of starting the 2026 season on the active roster. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst expressed optimism on Monday (July 27) about Kraft's progress and the potential for a Week One return against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kraft, who suffered the injury in November 2025, has been working diligently on his rehabilitation. Despite starting training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Kraft expects to be fully ready for the regular season opener. His recovery is crucial for the Packers, as Kraft was among the top tight ends in the league before his injury, recording 32 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns in just eight games.

In addition to his recovery, contract negotiations are underway for Kraft, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal. According to reports, Kraft could become one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league, potentially resetting the market. The tight end market has seen significant growth, with players like George Kittle and Trey McBride earning upwards of $19 million annually.

Gutekunst is aware of the timing challenge, as signing Kraft before he proves his knee's durability could be costly. However, waiting until he performs well might increase the price. The Packers have shown a preference for early contract extensions, having already secured deals with players like Christian Watson and Jayden Reed this offseason.