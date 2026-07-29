Panthers Rookie Goes Down With Knee Injury

Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell suffered a left knee injury during a training camp session on Wednesday (July 29). The third-round draft pick from Tennessee went down with a non-contact injury during team drills and was unable to put weight on his left leg. He was subsequently carted off the field for further evaluation.

According to A to Z Sports, Brazzell had been dealing with soreness in the same knee earlier in the week, which caused him to miss two practices. Panthers head coach Dave Canales confirmed the soreness and stated that Brazzell was undergoing tests to determine the extent of the injury.

The Panthers have already faced challenges with injuries this training camp. Second-year linebacker Nic Scourton suffered a torn ACL and will miss the entire season, while tight end Mitchell Evans is recovering from a sprained ankle. The team is hopeful that Evans will return soon.

Brazzell, known for his speed and potential as a field stretcher, had been impressing coaches during offseason workouts. As reported by Panthers Wire, his injury is a setback for the rookie who was looking to secure a spot in the Panthers' wide receiver rotation.

Coach Canales expressed his concern over the injury but remains optimistic about Brazzell's recovery.