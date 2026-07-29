Pochettino Nearing Deal To Remain USMNT Coach

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly close to signing a contract extension to continue as the head coach of the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) through the 2030 World Cup. According to reports from The Athletic, US Soccer offered Pochettino the extension before the current World Cup began, signaling confidence in his leadership.

Pochettino, who took the USMNT job in 2024, led the team to the round of 16 at this year's World Cup, where they lost to Belgium. Under his guidance, the US won Group D and achieved consecutive World Cup match victories for the first time since 1930. His tactical approach, featuring a 3-2-5 shape in possession and a 4-4-2 defensive block, has defined the team's identity.

Despite interest from European clubs like AC Milan, Pochettino appears committed to the USMNT. The extension would make him the longest-serving US coach since Bruce Arena's tenure from 1998 to 2006. The contract would also allow him to oversee key competitions, including the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the 2029 Copa America.

While some, like Fox analyst Alexi Lalas, question extending Pochettino's contract before seeing full World Cup results, US Soccer prioritizes long-term stability over short-term outcomes. This decision marks a shift from the federation's previous approach of hiring coaches for single World Cup cycles.

Pochettino's potential continuation is seen as a positive move for maintaining momentum and continuity within the team. His commitment to player development and tactical consistency is expected to benefit the USMNT as they prepare for upcoming competitions.