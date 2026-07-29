Ravens Activate Madubuike From PUP List

The Baltimore Ravens have activated defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, marking a significant step in his return to the field. Madubuike, a two-time Pro Bowler, missed 15 games last season due to a neck injury that required surgery. His activation comes after he passed a physical examination, as reported by BaltimoreRavens.com.

Madubuike's return is crucial for the Ravens' defense, which struggled last season without him, finishing with just 30 sacks—the third-fewest in the NFL. General Manager Eric DeCosta had expressed optimism about Madubuike's recovery, stating that everything was "pointed in the right direction."

The Ravens initially placed Madubuike on the PUP list to monitor his conditioning and ensure a smooth transition back into football activities. According to Yahoo Sports, Madubuike has been cleared by independent spine and cervical specialists and is expected to begin practicing soon.

Madubuike's return is not only a boost for the Ravens' defense but also a testament to his resilience and determination. He signed a four-year, $98 million contract after recording 13 sacks in the 2023 season, making him one of the highest-paid interior defensive linemen in the league.

Alongside Madubuike, the Ravens have also placed several other players on the PUP list, including defensive linemen Travis Jones and John Jenkins, linebackers Teddye Buchanan and Adisa Isaac, and cornerback Bilhal Kone. These players are expected to return as they recover from various injuries, as reported by Newsday.