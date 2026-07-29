Red Cross Declares National Blood Crisis As Type O Supply Plummets

The American Red Cross has declared a national blood supply crisis, warning that the United States now has less than a day's supply of type O blood—the most needed for emergencies and surgeries. The organization reported that blood donations have dropped to a four-year summer low, with supplies falling by about 25 percent in July alone, forcing hospitals to ration blood and delay non-urgent procedures.

Contributing factors to the shortage include extreme heat, widespread illness, and fewer donors during summer vacations.

According to the Red Cross and the Surgeon General's Office, the shortage could delay surgeries, trauma care, and other treatments that rely on timely transfusions. Type O blood is critical because it can be given to most patients in emergencies, and about 60 percent of Red Cross distributions are type O. The Red Cross says it is now limiting the distribution of type O blood to hospitals to preserve supplies for the most urgent cases.

Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services, said, "Every donation has the potential to help save lives, and we urgently need everyone who is eligible to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible."

This is only the second time the Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis, the last being in January 2022. The Red Cross estimates that just three additional donors at each blood drive this summer could stabilize the supply. To encourage donations, the organization is offering incentives such as movie tickets for donations made by July 31 and Amazon gift cards for August donors.

Eligible individuals are urged to book appointments through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, redcrossblood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS. The Red Cross emphasizes that maintaining a stable blood supply depends on regular volunteer donors of all blood types. The crisis response will continue in the coming weeks as the organization and hospitals monitor supplies and wait for donor turnout to improve.