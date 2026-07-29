Saints Fear DL Bresee Has Torn ACL

The New Orleans Saints are concerned that defensive lineman Bryan Bresee may have suffered a torn ACL during today's training camp session. According to NFL Media, the team is bracing for bad news, as Bresee was expected to be a key player in the upcoming season.

Bresee, a former first-round pick, started all 15 games he played in for New Orleans last season, recording 37 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and three pass deflections. The Saints had picked up his fifth-year option in May, worth $13.931 million, fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

The team plans to conduct an MRI to confirm the extent of the injury. If confirmed, this would be a significant setback for both Bresee and the Saints, who were counting on his contributions for a potential breakout season. Bresee's journey to the NFL began as one of the nation's top high school recruits, and he played three years at Clemson, earning accolades despite battling injuries in 2021 and 2022.

The Saints drafted him with the 29th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL Trade Rumors reports that Bresee's injury could impact the Saints' decision-making regarding his future with the team, especially with his fifth-year option recently exercised.

As the team awaits further news, the focus will be on Bresee's recovery and the potential impact on the Saints' defensive lineup for the upcoming season.