Seahawks' Williams Discusses Contract Status

By iHeartRadio

July 29, 2026

AMFOOT-SUPERBOWL-PATRIOTS-SEAHAWKS
Photo: JOSH EDELSON / AFP / Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams is in talks for a potential contract extension as he enters the final year of his current deal. At 32, Williams ranks 14th in average salary among players at his position, despite being considered one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL. He has expressed that he's focusing more on his on-field performance than the negotiations.

Williams, who has been a key player for the Seahawks, was recently voted the top defensive tackle in the league by executives, coaches, and scouts, according to an ESPN poll. His impact was crucial to the Seahawks' Super Bowl success, and his athleticism and versatility make him a valuable asset.

The Seahawks are considering a contract extension that could align Williams' pay with top earners like Chris Jones and Jeffery Simmons, who receive $32 million and $35 million annually, respectively. The team aims to secure Williams' services to maintain their championship-caliber defense.

Williams' current contract includes void years in 2027 and 2028, making this season critical for renegotiations. A potential extension could involve a one-year deal with a fully guaranteed $24.35 million, as suggested by analysts. This would help Seattle manage their salary cap and keep Williams as a cornerstone of their defense.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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