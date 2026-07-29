Sharks Make Celebrini NHL's Highest-Paid Player

The San Jose Sharks have made headlines by signing forward Macklin Celebrini to a groundbreaking five-year, $94 million contract extension. Announced on Wednesday (July 29), this deal establishes Celebrini as the highest-paid player in NHL history by average annual value, with an $18.8 million annual salary. The contract will commence with the 2027-28 season, surpassing the previous record held by Leo Carlsson of the Anaheim Ducks.

Celebrini, who turned 20 in June, has quickly become a standout player since being drafted first overall by the Sharks in 2024. Last season, he set a franchise record with 115 points, including 45 goals and 70 assists. His performance placed him fourth in league scoring and earned him a fourth-place finish in the Hart Trophy voting. Celebrini also made history as the youngest NHL player to compete for the Canadian Olympic team, contributing to their silver medal win.

According to Yahoo Sports, the contract includes a no-move clause in its final year and features significant signing bonuses. Celebrini will earn $950,000 in base salary for the first two years, with bonuses of $19.85 million each year. The following years will see adjustments in bonuses, with a $1 million base salary.

Sharks General Manager Mike Grier expressed excitement about securing Celebrini as a key player for the team's future. Grier stated, "We are extremely excited to have him secured and committed as the centerpiece of a core of talented players in San Jose." The Sharks aim to build a team capable of competing for the Stanley Cup, and Celebrini's contract is a significant step in that direction.

Despite Celebrini's remarkable achievements, the Sharks missed the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season. However, the team is optimistic about the future, having added young talent and veteran reinforcements during the offseason. Celebrini remains focused on bringing a Stanley Cup to San Jose, as he stated, "My teammates and I are ready to take another step toward the ultimate goal of bringing a Stanley Cup to this city and its incredible fans."