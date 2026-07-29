Steve Lacy May Have Accidentally Revealed a ‘Spider-Man’ Spoiler

WARNING: Possible Spider-Man Spoilers Below

During the premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Sunday (July 25), Grammy-winning artist Steve Lacy may have unintentionally revealed a significant plot detail. While being interviewed by streamer Valkyrae on the red carpet, Lacy was asked which character he was most excited to see, with a reminder to avoid spoilers.

Lacy responded, "You know what? Jean. I like Jean," and continued, "She's the villain, but there's a reason to her madness."

The interviewer quickly asked if Lacy had just given away a spoiler, to which he awkwardly backtracked, stating,

"I like her. I like her character. I don't know why."

Despite his attempt to recover, fans quickly took to social media to discuss the possibility that Lacy had confirmed a major plot point. Many speculated that "Jean" refers to the X-Men character Jean Grey, potentially played by Sadie Sink, whose role in the film has been kept secret.

As the clip circulated online, fans humorously suggested that Marvel executives might be reaching out to Lacy due to his slip-up. Some compared his blunder to Tom Holland's known history of accidentally revealing Marvel plot details. Lacy was at the premiere because his song "Oh Yeah?" is featured on the film's soundtrack. This marks his crossover into the Spider-Man universe, four years after his hit "Bad Habit" topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Whether Lacy's comments are indeed a spoiler will be confirmed when _Spider-Man: Brand New Day_ hits theaters this Friday (July 31). Until then, fans will have to wait to see if the speculation holds true.