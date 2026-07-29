Taylor Dayne Announces First-Ever Residency 40 Years Into Her Career

She's "telling it" to the world!

Nearly 40 years after breaking through with "Tell It to My Heart," Taylor Dayne is launching her first-ever Las Vegas residency at Harrah's Las Vegas this fall and winter — a career milestone she says has been a long time coming.

"When Vegas was having its big comeback, if you went there in the late '80s when I first broke in 1988, you would've been like, 'Get me out of here,'" Dayne told PEOPLE on Tuesday (July 28).

The musician also cited Céline Dion with helping to redefine residencies in Las Vegas.

The singer opened up about how she's designing the show, which will feature a three-act theatrical production that blends her hits with personal stories from her nearly four-decade career.

"We're gonna make it into a three-part musical," she revealed. "Storytelling is a big component of who I am. I've had the fortune to have 18 top 10 singles. "I'm not short on musical hits."