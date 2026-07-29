Texans GM: Talks "Productive" To New Stroud Deal

As the Houston Texans' training camp begins, the spotlight is on quarterback C.J. Stroud and his future with the team. General Manager Nick Caserio described recent discussions about a contract extension as "productive," highlighting the team's commitment to Stroud, who has led the Texans to the playoffs in each of his three seasons. Stroud is currently under contract through 2027, following the Texans' decision to exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

Caserio emphasized that the decision to exercise the option was a procedural move, ensuring the team retains Stroud at a competitive rate. "I don't really think it affects his future," Caserio stated, underscoring the organization's intention to build around Stroud. The option provides Houston with two additional years of control before potentially using the franchise tag, offering up to four years of leverage.

Stroud's performance has been a mixed bag, with a notable playoff game last season where he threw four interceptions, raising questions about his consistency. Despite these challenges, Stroud's overall stats are impressive, including 10,876 passing yards and 62 touchdown passes over three seasons. His rookie season was particularly strong, earning him the Offensive Rookie of the Year title.

The Texans' decision on Stroud's extension remains a topic of debate. Some league executives advocate for extending his contract now to lock in a talented quarterback, while others suggest waiting another year to gather more information on his performance and durability. As Caserio mentioned, "We're excited to keep moving forward," but the timing and terms of a new deal are still uncertain.

With the Texans' training camp underway, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how Stroud performs and whether the team decides to secure his future in Houston sooner rather than later.