The Beatles Unveil New 'Rubber Soul' Reissue Packed With Unreleased Demos

The Beatles are giving Rubber Soul a major upgrade.

On Oct. 2, UMG and Apple Corps Ltd. will release newly expanded editions of the band's landmark 1965 album, featuring fresh stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes, previously unreleased recordings and demos, and deluxe collectible packages for fans.

The reissue includes updated stereo mixes created from the album's original four-track master tapes using advanced audio technology. Per Consequence, the process was designed to deliver greater clarity while remaining faithful to the spirit of the original recordings.

The expanded release features 24 early session recordings, including 20 previously unreleased takes and three never-before-heard home demos. Highlights include early versions of "We Can Work It Out" and "Day Tripper," as well as an unheard John Lennon song sketch titled "Little Girl."

Rubber Soul will be available in multiple formats, including standard CD and vinyl editions, two-disc deluxe sets and Super Deluxe box sets. The most expansive edition also includes an 88-page hardcover book featuring rare photos, an introduction by Paul McCartney and new essays chronicling the album's enduring legacy.