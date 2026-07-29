Tony Romo Drunk Driving Arrest Video Released

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has released the arrest video of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who was taken into custody last week on suspicion of operating while intoxicated (OWI). Romo, now a CBS NFL analyst, was pulled over on Interstate 43 north of Milwaukee after participating in the Wisconsin State Amateur Golf Championship.

The 46-year-old, who grew up in Wisconsin, failed a field sobriety test during the stop, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. Romo was initially arrested for refusing a breath test and repeatedly requested to contact his lawyer while being asked to exit his vehicle. He was arrested around 6:15 p.m. and released later that night.

Romo had been competing in the 125th Wisconsin Amateur Championship, where he finished tied for 73rd place. Despite his struggles on the course, he took time to engage with fans, even showing a young admirer some quarterback drills. The arrest has drawn significant attention, given Romo's high-profile role as a lead NFL analyst for CBS.

Yahoo Sports reports that Romo's court date is set for September 21, just days before he is scheduled to cover the Ravens-Cowboys game in Brazil for CBS. Under Wisconsin law, a first-time OWI offense typically results in a fine rather than criminal charges.

CBS has declined to comment on the incident, but Romo is expected to continue his role as the network's lead NFL color analyst. His transition from a celebrated NFL career to broadcasting has been closely watched, and this incident highlights the challenges athletes face when moving into new careers.

WBZ NewsRadio and Golfweek have also covered the story, noting Romo's continued passion for golf and his regular participation in amateur and celebrity tournaments.