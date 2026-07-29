Trump: U.S. Will Hit Iran "Very Hard" After Missile Attack

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday (July 29) that the United States will retaliate "very hard" against Iran following an intercepted missile attack on U.S. forces in the Middle East. The U.S. Central Command confirmed that all missiles were successfully intercepted, preventing any casualties or damage. Trump stated that Iran "knows it's coming" and emphasized that "it's our turn" to respond.

The missile attack by Iran marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between the two nations. According to CNN, the U.S. military, in coordination with Saudi Arabian forces, conducted joint strikes against Iran-aligned militias in Iraq in response to the attack. These strikes resulted in casualties and damage to several buildings, as reported by the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an Iran-aligned Iraqi militia group.

Despite the military actions, Trump expressed hope for a diplomatic resolution, stating that he still holds out hope for successful diplomatic efforts. However, the situation remains tense, with further military actions possible. The U.S. has been coordinating closely with allies, including Saudi Arabia and Israel, to address the threat posed by Iran's actions.

The conflict has also affected global oil markets, with prices rising following the missile attack and subsequent military responses. Al Jazeera reported that the Iranian government has rejected diplomatic proposals, indicating a potential for prolonged hostilities.

As the situation unfolds, the international community remains watchful of the developments in the region, with many calling for de-escalation and a return to diplomatic negotiations.