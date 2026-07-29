Two Democrats Advance To Runoff In Georgia Special Election

Two Democrats, Marcye Scott and Everton Blair, are advancing to a runoff in Georgia's special election to fill the U.S. House seat left vacant by the late Congressman David Scott. The runoff, scheduled for August 25, will determine who will serve out the remaining term of the late congressman, who passed away in April.

According to NBC News, Marcye Scott, the congressman's daughter, received 47% of the vote, while Blair, a former school board chair in Gwinnett County, garnered 37%. The special election was triggered by David Scott's death on April 22, and the race will fill the seat for the rest of 2026.

The district, which covers metro Atlanta and its southern suburbs, is a solid Democratic stronghold. David Scott had represented the district for two decades, winning his final term with 72% of the vote in 2024. Voters in the district have already chosen Jasmine Clark in a separate contest to begin a full term starting in January.

Blair, who placed third in the May primary for the full term, emphasized his experience and commitment to serving the district. "I'm the only Democrat that has been in the community representing us and serving this district in the capacities that have been most significant for everyday people," Blair said, as reported by the Georgia Recorder.

Marcye Scott expressed gratitude to her supporters in a social media post, stating, "I am incredibly grateful to everyone who believed in this campaign and helped us reach this moment." She also mentioned her focus on providing stability and ensuring funding for projects her father had initiated.

The runoff will decide which candidate will serve the district until the end of the year. The winner will face the challenge of stepping into a role held by a long-serving congressman and addressing the needs of the district's constituents.