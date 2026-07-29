Wall Street Closes With Stocks Sharply Lower

Wall Street closed with stocks sharply lower on Wednesday (July 29) after the Federal Reserve decided to leave interest rates unchanged for the fifth consecutive time. This decision, under the leadership of new Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh, left investors uncertain about the future of inflation control. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,153 points to 51,594, the S&P 500 fell 112 points to 7,316, and the Nasdaq decreased by 433 points to 24,442.

The market reacted negatively to Warsh's press conference, where he provided few answers regarding the Fed's plans for inflation. According to Barron's, the bond market saw a steepening yield curve as the 30-year Treasury bond yield rose to 5.14%. Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, noted that the market is questioning whether Warsh's tough talk on inflation is backed by action.

Yahoo Finance reported that rising oil prices and mixed earnings earlier in the day also contributed to the market's downturn. Tensions in the Middle East, following a surprise attack by Iran, further fueled the increase in oil prices, with Brent crude trading above $90 per barrel.

The Federal Reserve's decision to hold rates steady faced dissent from three members who voted for a hike, highlighting internal pressure to address inflation, which remains above the Fed's 2% target. The Wall Street Journal noted that Warsh's remarks initially boosted stocks, but the rally faded as concerns about rising prices persisted.

Investors are also anticipating major earnings reports from tech giants Microsoft and Meta Platforms, which could impact the tech sector further. The market remains on edge as it navigates these economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions.