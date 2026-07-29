Watch Selena Gomez Make Glamorous, 'Unreal' Transformation: 'Gorgeous'

By Kelly Fisher

July 29, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez showed off a stunning transformation in a new clip on TikTok and Instagram.

The “Love You Like a Love Song” artist, 34, wore a white tank top with her hair pulled back as she swiped her hand across the camera. The look transitioned from casual to glam, showing a glimpse of the actress and singer in a shimmering golden gown with gorgeous makeup, a stylish curl in her hair and a dazzling pair of earrings to accessorize the look. Commenters gushed that the look is “sooooo gorgeous 😍😍😍😍,” “so beautiful,” “unreal,” and hailed Gomez a “queen.” See Gomez' glamorous look here:

Gomez, who also turned heads in a sheer white dress for a date night with husband Benny Blacno, is in the midst of filming the London-based sixth season of Only Murders in the Building with Steve Martin and Martin Short among the star-studded cast (confirmed guest stars as of publication time on Wednesday morning, July 29, include Nicola Coughlan, Jennifer Saunders, Martin Freeman, Richard Ayoade and many more). She’s also reportedly working on Not Alone, a biopic on legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Linda Rondtadt, continuing her work with Rare Beauty, and other projects.

Selena Gomez
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