Watch Selena Gomez Make Glamorous, 'Unreal' Transformation: 'Gorgeous'

Selena Gomez showed off a stunning transformation in a new clip on TikTok and Instagram.

The “Love You Like a Love Song” artist, 34, wore a white tank top with her hair pulled back as she swiped her hand across the camera. The look transitioned from casual to glam, showing a glimpse of the actress and singer in a shimmering golden gown with gorgeous makeup, a stylish curl in her hair and a dazzling pair of earrings to accessorize the look. Commenters gushed that the look is “sooooo gorgeous 😍😍😍😍,” “so beautiful,” “unreal,” and hailed Gomez a “queen.” See Gomez' glamorous look here: