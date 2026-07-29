WATCH: Usher Seemingly Responds To Fan Who Curved Him Onstage
By Tony M. Centeno
July 29, 2026
Usher is issuing a warning to all fans while shading the woman who recently curved him onstage.
During his tour stop in Birmingham, AL, on Tuesday night, July 28, the "Confessions" singer kicked off the show by emphasizing that all moments that involve crowd participation are strictly reserved for those who actually want to be on stage.
"Before we get started, don't bring your ass up here if you don't want to be here," Usher said. His tour partner, Chris Brown, who was standing on stage with him, chuckled right after Usher issued the warning.
“Don't bring your ass up here if you don't wanna be here” – Usher last night.— 𝖍𝖊𝖑𝖔 (@hwloiza) July 29, 2026
Chris was laughing his ass off 😭 pic.twitter.com/MnFT2JlgKb
Usher gave fans the disclaimer a few days after a woman went viral for dodging the singer during a steamy segment onstage. The woman, who was identified as Gabrielle Cheyenne, said she and her mom were moved from their floor seats to the VIP section before the show started. However, once she was brought out for Usher's segment, the woman looked visibly uncomfortable. While she had a smile on her face, Cheyanne purposely moved away from Usher while he was in the middle of his sensual moves.
"I don't think she wants to be on the stage," Usher told the crowd before he signaled for his team to escort her away.
In a series of social media posts, the woman explained what led up to the uncomfortable moment. She explained that she thought they were bringing her onstage to join Chris Brown during his set.
"They don't say who you're going up there for," she wrote in a Facebook post. "Y'all wanted me to get up there and f*ck him atp??"
Gabrielle Cheyanne had more to say about the awkward moment with Usher. See what she had to say below.
Gabrielle Cheyenne admits she was at Usher's show for Chris Brown and says she would've reacted very differently if Breezy brought her onstage. pic.twitter.com/tKBzB3m6qE— TMZ (@TMZ) July 27, 2026