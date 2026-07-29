WATCH: Usher Seemingly Responds To Fan Who Curved Him Onstage

Usher gave fans the disclaimer a few days after a woman went viral for dodging the singer during a steamy segment onstage. The woman, who was identified as Gabrielle Cheyenne, said she and her mom were moved from their floor seats to the VIP section before the show started. However, once she was brought out for Usher's segment, the woman looked visibly uncomfortable. While she had a smile on her face, Cheyanne purposely moved away from Usher while he was in the middle of his sensual moves.



"I don't think she wants to be on the stage," Usher told the crowd before he signaled for his team to escort her away.



In a series of social media posts, the woman explained what led up to the uncomfortable moment. She explained that she thought they were bringing her onstage to join Chris Brown during his set.



"They don't say who you're going up there for," she wrote in a Facebook post. "Y'all wanted me to get up there and f*ck him atp??"



Gabrielle Cheyanne had more to say about the awkward moment with Usher. See what she had to say below.