Wife Of Chiefs' OC Out Of ICU After Shooting

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Mia Bieniemy, is recovering in a Virginia hospital after being shot multiple times by their son on Sunday night (July 26). According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Elijah Zion Bieniemy has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling. He is currently being held without bond.

Mia Bieniemy, 57, was initially in the intensive care unit but has since been moved out, as confirmed by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Reid expressed his support for the Bieniemy family, stating, "Our hearts go out to Eric Bieniemy. Mia is stable, which is a plus. We all love EB, and you hate seeing those things happen."

The incident occurred at the Bieniemy family home in Ashburn, Virginia. Mia Bieniemy managed to call 911 after the shooting, and police responded to the scene at 7:32 p.m. ET. The investigation is ongoing, but authorities have stated there is no threat to the public.

Eric Bieniemy has taken an indefinite leave from the Chiefs to be with his family. In his absence, assistant coach Joe Bleymaier will assume the role of acting offensive coordinator. Reid emphasized the importance of family during this difficult time, saying, "This is real life, you take care of that. She's a saint, one of God's good blessings. But things happen."

The next court date for Elijah Bieniemy is scheduled for August 31. The Chiefs organization has expressed its support for Eric Bieniemy and his family, with Reid stating that the team will provide any necessary assistance.