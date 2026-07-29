Wildfire Smoke Triggers Widespread Air Quality Alerts Across The US

Millions of people across the Pacific Northwest are facing hazardous air this week as massive wildfires, sparked by mid-July lightning storms, continue to burn in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Nevada. The National Weather Service has issued air quality alerts for these states, warning residents to limit outdoor activity as thick smoke blankets large regions and evacuation orders remain in place.

At least 6,000 people in central and eastern Oregon were told to evacuate Tuesday night after fast-moving fires ignited by lightning storms threatened communities and consumed more than 1.5 million acres statewide. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, over 30 large fires are burning across the Northwest, with Oregon alone battling 21 major incidents. The Rowe Creek Complex in north-central Oregon, sparked on July 15, has become the state's largest active fire, burning over 208,000 acres and prompting hundreds of evacuations in Wheeler, Wasco, and Crook counties.]

Firefighters, numbering more than 1,100 at the Rowe Creek Complex alone, are working around the clock to contain the flames in steep, rugged terrain. Another priority is the Akawa Butte Fire near Sisters, Oregon, which has destroyed two homes and burned more than 27,000 acres, with only five percent containment as of the latest report. More than 1,000 firefighters are trying to protect nearby communities and infrastructure as hot, dry, and windy weather continues to fuel the crisis.

In Washington, the Kaiser Canyon Fire on the Colville Indian Reservation in Okanogan and Ferry counties has become the state's largest active blaze, burning over 121,000 acres with just nine percent containment. According to the Washington Smoke Blog, air quality near these fires has reached "Very Unhealthy" and even "Hazardous" levels at times, especially overnight when smoke settles near the ground.

Smoke from these wildfires has degraded air quality across the Pacific Northwest and is spreading eastward, pushed by the jet stream. According to weather reports, moderate air quality issues are possible as far as the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes, and even the Mid-Atlantic, although most of the thickest smoke will stay aloft above the surface.

The National Interagency Fire Center raised the national fire preparedness level to its highest status—Level 5—on July 18 as demand for firefighting crews and resources soared. Despite strong winds expected to ease later this week, critical fire weather remains a concern, and no significant rain is forecast for the region.

Residents are urged to monitor local air quality updates and heed evacuation orders. The situation remains dynamic, with the possibility of new fires ignited by ongoing lightning, and smoke expected to continue affecting air quality for the foreseeable future.