Cardi B Announces New Single 'AH HA' Following Spicy Teaser

By Tony M. Centeno

July 30, 2026

Cardi B
Photo: Getty Images

The Bardi Gang will finally get their wish after Cardi B shared a snippet of her upcoming song.

On Wednesday night, July 29, the Grammy Award-winning artist formally announced the release date of her next single, "AH HA." She revealed the official cover art, which features a spicy photo of herself in the Dominican Republic-themed bikini she wore in her recent teaser. Cardi also promised that the song will blow up in the clubs and confirmed the song will arrive this Friday, July 31.

"AH HA out THIS FRIDAY at midnight… meet me at the club 😤" she wrote.

The mother of four originally debuted the song earlier this week while she was on vacation in the Dominican Republic. In the clip, Bardi rocks a skimpy bathing suit as she raps her unreleased verse while at the beach. The post racked up 12 million views on X and nearly 40 million views on Instagram.

“It goes 3 2 to the 1 in this b***h/I’ll give a hoe exactly what she want in this b***h," she raps. “Black trucks at the club look like Trump in this b***h (F**k him)/A hoe never played with me once in this b***h"

Elsewhere in the song, she says, "a n**** can’t trap me, I won’t keep him." Some fans alleged she didn't write the bar herself and that it was a shot at her estranged boyfriend Stefon Diggs. Soon after sharing the snippet, Cardi B jumped on Instagram Live to provide a little insight on her lyrics.

"I know exactly what the f**k I said," she explained. "B***h you think having a baby gonna trap me? I know exactly what I meant. A baby won't trap me. I'll leave."

Look out for Cardi B's new single arriving this Friday.

Cardi B
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