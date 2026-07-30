Cardi B Announces New Single 'AH HA' Following Spicy Teaser

The mother of four originally debuted the song earlier this week while she was on vacation in the Dominican Republic. In the clip, Bardi rocks a skimpy bathing suit as she raps her unreleased verse while at the beach. The post racked up 12 million views on X and nearly 40 million views on Instagram.



“It goes 3 2 to the 1 in this b***h/I’ll give a hoe exactly what she want in this b***h," she raps. “Black trucks at the club look like Trump in this b***h (F**k him)/A hoe never played with me once in this b***h"



Elsewhere in the song, she says, "a n**** can’t trap me, I won’t keep him." Some fans alleged she didn't write the bar herself and that it was a shot at her estranged boyfriend Stefon Diggs. Soon after sharing the snippet, Cardi B jumped on Instagram Live to provide a little insight on her lyrics.



"I know exactly what the f**k I said," she explained. "B***h you think having a baby gonna trap me? I know exactly what I meant. A baby won't trap me. I'll leave."



Look out for Cardi B's new single arriving this Friday.