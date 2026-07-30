D4vd’s Alleged Victim Not Pregnant At The Time Of Her Death

During the five-day preliminary hearing, prosecutors submitted text messages between D4vd, born David Anthony Burke, and the deceased teen that, they claim, document an alleged pregnancy and abortion procedure. Los Angeles Police Department Detective Corey Farell testified that messages found on Burke's phone appear to show the teen telling Burke that she became pregnant in 2023 and later had an abortion in 2024.



“Both of us aren’t able to take care of it,” she told the singer. He replied by saying she's "so much stronger than me” and later asked if the child was his. "Of course it’s yours, David,” she said.



Prosecutors allege Burke discussed moving in with Rivas and marrying her before she began to have doubts about their relationship. Prosecutors claim he met Hernandez in 2022 when she was 11, but didn't start having sex until she was 13, and he was 18. She allegedly feared that Burke grew more controlling and tried to break it off with him before she threatened to reveal their relationship. They reportedly got into an argument three days before Burke's album WITHERED dropped in April 2025. Celeste Rivas Hernandez was reported missing that same month, and her remains were discovered in the front trunk of D4vd's Tesla five months later.



The 21-year-old artist was arrested and charged with Celeste's murder. He was also accused of possessing at least 40 terabytes of child porn. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Following the preliminary hearing, a judge recently ruled that there was enough evidence for the case to move forward to trial. He's set to be arraigned on August 31.

