Drake Makes Shocking Appearance At Karol G's Concert In Toronto
By Tony M. Centeno
July 30, 2026
Drake surprised thousands of fans when he showed up to support Karol G during her tour stop in his hometown.
The Grammy Award-winning singer made a stop at Rogers Stadium in Toronto on Tuesday night, July 29, to perform songs off her recent album Tropicoqueta and other bangers as part of her "Vijando Por El Mundo Tropitour." During the show, Drizzy appeared on the giant LED screens while he was in the crowd and flashed a huge grin to the people. He threw up the 6 as he danced to the music in his VIP section.
Drake on the big screen at the Karol G show pic.twitter.com/zeETLpBEgK— Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect) July 30, 2026
Drake and Karol G have never collaborated before, but the two are rumored to have worked on a song together for Karol's upcoming album. It wouldn't be The Boy's first time dabbling in the Latin world. The Canadian rapper has joined forces with the likes of Bad Bunny, Romeo Santos, and, most recently, Chino Pacas. He first flexed his Spanish skills by crooning his verse alongside Romeo on their 2014 track "Odio," produced by Rico Love.
Later, in 2018, Drake joined forces with El Conejo Malo on "MIA," where he rapped his verse in Spanish. The two reunited in 2023 for "Gently" off Drake's album For All The Dogs. He also has two songs with Chino Pacas, "Modo Capone" with Fuerza Regida and "Meet Your Padre" with PARTYNEXTDOOR. from their joint album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.
Karol G also has some crossover experience under her belt. Her most notable hip-hop collaboration to date is "Tusa" featuring Nicki Minaj. The Colombian singer has also worked with Migos, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, EDM legend Tiesto, as well as singers Jessie Reyez and Kali Uchis. While her current tour supports her latest album, Karol G is actively preparing to deliver her next LP, No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto. Look out for her new album arriving August 7.
Check out more scenes of Drake's experience at Karol G's concert below.
Drake spotted at Karol G’s concert in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/fvTo47nH0q— Night Owls (@NightOwlsHQx) July 30, 2026
Drake took some photos with fans at Karol G’s show in Toronto last night🔥 pic.twitter.com/l3MutRfnl5— DrakeAligned (@DrakeAligned) July 30, 2026
Drake (@Drake) attended Karol G’s “Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour” stadium tour stop in Toronto last night. pic.twitter.com/Vhrl3fTkGA— Pop Core (@TheePopCore) July 30, 2026