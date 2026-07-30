Drake Makes Shocking Appearance At Karol G's Concert In Toronto

Drake surprised thousands of fans when he showed up to support Karol G during her tour stop in his hometown.



The Grammy Award-winning singer made a stop at Rogers Stadium in Toronto on Tuesday night, July 29, to perform songs off her recent album Tropicoqueta and other bangers as part of her "Vijando Por El Mundo Tropitour." During the show, Drizzy appeared on the giant LED screens while he was in the crowd and flashed a huge grin to the people. He threw up the 6 as he danced to the music in his VIP section.