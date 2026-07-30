Economy Slows Amid Iran Conflict Impact

By iHeartRadio

July 30, 2026

Traders Work On Floor Of The New York Stock Exchange, As Federal Reserve Chair Poised To Make Interest Rate Announcement Later In Day
Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News / Getty Images

A recent report reveals that the U.S. economy has slowed more than anticipated, primarily due to the ongoing conflict in Iran. The latest GDP figures indicate that the economy grew at an annual rate of 1.5% during the three-month period ending in June, a decrease from the 2.1% growth rate of the previous quarter. Additionally, the annual inflation rate has climbed to 3.5%.

The conflict in Iran has had a significant impact on global economic conditions. According to Iran International, Iran's economy is expected to contract by 6.1% in 2026, with inflation rates reaching nearly 69%. This economic downturn has been attributed to damage to energy and transport infrastructure, as well as disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has highlighted the broader implications of the conflict, noting that strikes on the South Pars gas field have reduced the prospect of a quick recovery in regional gas supplies. European and Asian gas prices have surged as a result, with the IMF warning that prolonged disruptions could further slow global growth and increase inflation.

The economic challenges faced by Iran are compounded by rising unemployment and a significant decrease in purchasing power for Iranian households. The IMF's revised forecasts reflect the severity of the situation, with Iran's economic outlook being one of the most negatively impacted in the region.

As the conflict continues, the global economy remains vulnerable to further disruptions. The IMF's central forecast assumes a relatively short conflict, but acknowledges that a longer disruption could push global growth closer to 2% and inflation toward 6%.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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