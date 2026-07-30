Elon Musk To Invest $100M In GOP Midterms

By iHeartRadio

July 30, 2026

U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi And Attends State Banquet
Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Reports indicate that Elon Musk, the world's richest man, plans to spend at least $100 million to support Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections. According to New York Magazine, Musk has authorized his super PAC, America PAC, to allocate funds across at least eight states to boost GOP voter turnout in November.

The targeted states for Senate races include Alaska, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, and Ohio, with additional discussions for North Carolina, Georgia, and Texas. House races in California, Wisconsin, and Washington are also on the agenda. Axios reports that Musk's financial involvement aims to energize voters who typically abstain from non-presidential election years.

Musk's previous support for President Trump in 2024 ended in a policy disagreement, but recent sightings of the two together suggest a reconciliation. His substantial financial backing could significantly impact the midterms, given that Republicans already have a financial edge. As reported by Election Law Blog, the GOP's financial reserves far exceed those of the Democrats.

Musk's investment is part of a broader trend of billionaires influencing political outcomes, with other wealthy individuals like Ken Griffin also contributing significant sums to Republican campaigns.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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