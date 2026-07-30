FDA Investigates New Cyclosporiasis Outbreak Source

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently investigating a separate cyclosporiasis outbreak that is not linked to lettuce. This outbreak has affected nearly 100 individuals, with the source still unidentified. While the outbreak connected to lettuce has resulted in thousands of cases, the FDA is conducting traceback efforts to determine the cause of this separate outbreak. The investigation is challenging due to the time it takes for symptoms to appear after exposure.

According to the FDA, nine states have been linked to the lettuce-related outbreak, which involved iceberg lettuce sourced from Mexico. Despite these outbreaks, U.S. health officials maintain that the country's food supply is safe.

The International Fresh Produce Association has been in contact with officials since early July and continues to provide updates. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported over 4,000 cases of cyclosporiasis in 41 states since May 1, with many cases linked to contaminated lettuce.

The FDA's ongoing investigation aims to identify the source of the separate outbreak, with health officials emphasizing the importance of consuming fresh produce safely. Consumers experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea, cramping, and nausea should seek medical attention. The investigation remains active as authorities work to trace the source of the outbreak.