First Pre-Deadline Trade Between Rangers, Angels

The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels made the first significant trade ahead of Major League Baseball's trade deadline. On Wednesday (July 29), the Rangers acquired catcher Logan O'Hoppe and reliever Chase Silseth from the Angels in exchange for minor league infielder Angel Arredondo.

The Rangers, currently holding a narrow lead in the AL West, aim to bolster their roster for a potential playoff run. Silseth, who began his MLB career as a starter, transitioned to a bullpen role last season. He has a 2.72 ERA this season, striking out 48 batters over 39.2 innings. Silseth's performance offers the Rangers much-needed depth in their bullpen.

O'Hoppe, however, has struggled this season, posting a .209 batting average with 23 RBIs and four home runs. Despite his recent struggles, the Rangers see potential in O'Hoppe and plan to have him work on his swing in Triple-A. The Rangers have moved Danny Jansen and Jose Corniell to the 60-day injured list to make room for O'Hoppe and Silseth on their roster.

The Angels, sitting at the bottom of the AL standings, are looking towards the future with this trade. Arredondo, a 19-year-old infielder, has shown promise in Class-A, posting a .243 batting average and a .789 OPS this season. Although not ranked among the Rangers' top 30 prospects, Arredondo could become a valuable asset for the Angels as they rebuild.

This trade marks the beginning of what could be a busy trade period for the Angels, who have declared themselves sellers ahead of the August 3 deadline.