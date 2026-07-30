Former LSU Star Demetrius Byrd Arrested in Miami Beach

Former LSU wide receiver Demetrius Byrd was arrested in Miami Beach on Monday (July 27) after allegedly threatening a fellow passenger with a knife on a city bus. Byrd, 40, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department.

The incident occurred on a bus at Abbott Avenue and Indian Creek Drive. According to police reports, Byrd and another passenger got into an argument that escalated when Byrd allegedly pulled out a silver multi-tool, opened a blade, and asked, "Who wants to die?" The victim attempted to calm Byrd before the situation intensified. Miami-Dade Transit surveillance captured the incident.

WAFB reports that Byrd was granted a $5,000 bond for the assault charge but remains detained due to an outstanding domestic violence warrant. Byrd's journey from a high school star at Miami Central Senior High School to his collegiate success at LSU was marked by his role in the 2007 national championship team. He was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 2009 but was released after a car accident derailed his NFL career.

NBC Miami adds that Byrd was experiencing homelessness at the time of his arrest. His court appearance on Tuesday resulted in a bond set at $5,000, but he must appear before a judge due to the separate domestic violence case.

103.3 The G.O.A.T. notes that Byrd's arrest highlights his troubled post-football life, following a promising start that included a game-winning touchdown in LSU's 2007 championship season.